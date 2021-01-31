Sabres top New Jersey in shootout, 4-3

Buffalo Sabres Linus Ullmark (35) and Jack Eichel (9) celebrate a victory following a shootout in an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Regulation once again wasn’t enough to decide the Sabres game on Saturday afternoon. They needed a shootout to top New Jersey, and thanks to some crucial saves from Linus Ullmark and an equally critical goal from Jack Eichel, they were able to get the 4-3 win.

Neither team scored in overtime, forcing a shootout, the second for the Sabres in their last four games. Just like their last one against Washington six days ago, Jack Eichel led off the shootout with a goal to put them up 1-0. Goaltender Linus Ullmark held New Jersey off the board the rest of the way, allowing the Sabres to pick up the win.

Ullmark was once again a bright spot for the Sabres, stopping 31 shots on 34 attempts, and getting three move saves in the shootout to preserve the victory.

After a scoreless first period, the Sabres struck first when Eric Staal put one in the back of the net. New Jersey responded with a goal of its own, as Ty Smith provided the equalizer with less than two minutes to go in the period.

Less than two minutes into the third, New Jersey scored again, this time from Andreas Johnsson to make it 2-1. Tobias Rieder answered about 45 seconds later to tie things back up at 2. The Sabres then took the lead when Victor Olofsson scored on a power play to make it 3-2 Buffalo. New Jersey was able to tie it up and force overtime late in the 3rd period.

Eichel’s eventual game-winner was the second time this week he scored the only shootout goal.

Buffalo moves to 4-3-2 and they host New Jersey again Sunday at 1 p.m.