Saratoga police and fire procession celebrates little girl’s 8th birthday in quarantine

Chemung County has first Covid-19 related fatality
by: Johan Sheridan

8-year-old Bailey turns 8 with a procession of fire trucks and police vehicles. (Stephanie Carrico)

GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In honor of Bailey Carrico’s eighth birthday, a cavalcade of local police vehicles and fire trucks drove by her house with sirens blaring and lights flashing.

Bailey’s mother, Stephanie, filmed the video, posted it to Facebook and sent it to News10. Don’t worry, mom fixes the camera orientation before the short birthday parade begins.

Stephanie praises Greenfield Fire and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office for making Bailey’s birthday one to remember!

This example shows that the community coming together even when a pandemic keeps us socially distant.

