Schumer, Gillibrand announce nearly $5 million in housing and urban development vouchers

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – U.S. Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced $4,842,051 in federal funding allocated through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). This federal funding will provide direct financial assistance for at-risk tenants to prevent homelessness in New York’s communities.
The funding will provide support and assistance to youth experiencing homelessness or who are in the child welfare system, ensure families living in Section 8 housing are protected from displacement due to repairs of housing units and provide support for individuals with disabilities living in independent housing.
The COVID-19 health and economic crisis has put 30-40 million people at risk of eviction.
“Every New Yorker deserves a safe and secure place to call home and this federal investment gets us one step closer to that goal,” said Senator Schumer. “New York faces a cresting second wave of COVID and we need to do all we can to support affordable housing for our most vulnerable residents, especially the disabled and at-risk youth.”
“The COVID-19 crisis has left many New Yorkers in dire housing and economic situations,” said Senator Gillibrand. “Without this federal assistance, New Yorkers facing homelessness and eviction, including older New Yorkers, individuals with disabilities, families, and young people, will not have access to safe and secure housing this winter.”
Funding Recipients Listed Below:
Long Island
|City
|County
|Type of Voucher
|Recipient
|Amount
|Oakdale
|Suffolk
|Automatic, Non-Competitive Increase Awards for Mainstream Vouchers
|Town of Islip Housing Authority
|$1,004,934
|Westbury
|Nassau
|Automatic, Non-Competitive Increase Awards for Mainstream Vouchers
|North Hempstead Housing Authority
|$503,338
Capital District
|City
|County
|Type of Voucher
|Recipient
|Amount
|Albany
|Albany
|Automatic, Non-Competitive Increase Awards for Mainstream Vouchers
|Albany Housing Authority
|$463,293
|Glen Falls
|Warren
|Homeless Foster Youth to Independence Initiative Housing Choice Vouchers
|Glens Falls Housing Authority
|$5,548
|Glens Falls
|Warren
|Tenant Protection Vouchers (TPVs)
|Glens Falls Housing Authority
|$332,878
|Saratoga Springs
|Saratoga
|Automatic, Non-Competitive Increase Awards for Mainstream Vouchers
|Saratoga Springs Housing
|$307,406
|Amsterdam
|Montgomery
|Automatic, Non-Competitive Increase Awards for Mainstream Vouchers
|Amsterdam Housing Authority
|$197,280
Central New York
|City
|County
|Type of Voucher
|Recipient
|Amount
|Utica
|Oneida
|Automatic, Non-Competitive Increase Awards for Mainstream Vouchers
|Village of New Hartford
|$213,000
Western New York
|City
|County
|Type of Voucher
|Recipient
|Amount
|Buffalo
|Erie
|Automatic, Non-Competitive Increase Awards for Mainstream Vouchers
|Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority
|$262,757
Hudson Valley
|City
|County
|Type of Voucher
|Recipient
|Amount
|White Plains
|Westchester
|Tenant Protection Vouchers (TPVs)
|Greenburgh Housing Authority
|$1,551,617