Schumer pushes Southwest Airlines to expand service to Syracuse Hancock Airport

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The U.S. Senate Majority Leader is pushing for airline service expansion in Syracuse.

On June 4, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer spoke with Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly to urge the airline company to expand its presence in Upstate, New York. Schumer specifically spoke on an expansion to Syracuse Hancock Airport.

According to Schumer, Syracuse is currently the only major airport in the region that Southwest Airlines does not serve.

He claimed that Central and Northern New York residents “have been known to drive” to Albany, Rochester or Buffalo for Southwest flights.

Schumer stated that this addition could boost competition, availability of low-cost flights and connectivity for travelers and businesses.

“I’ve always strived to bring affordable air service to Upstate New York because it can lift our local economies and connect our state with the rest of the world,” said Senator Schumer. “Like all of us, airlines have spent the last year buckled down. Now we and they are roaring back, and there’s no better way for Southwest to profit from the recovery than by building upon its strong brand Upstate. Starting new flights from Syracuse will position Southwest perfectly for post-pandemic success.”