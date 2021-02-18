Sciencenter receives new “Tippy” sign along Route 13

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Sciencenter has announced that their historic outdoor “Tippy” sign along Route 13 has received a makeover and is tipping again.

The old “tippy” sign was taken down due to damage by age and weather, according to the Sciencenter.

A local company, DataFlow, made a new sign for the center and updated the tipping mechanisms.

(Sciencenter)

The sign’s design will look familiar, but it features a new palette of colors that were picked out by staff at the Sciencenter.

This was made possible in part by a grant from the Tompkins County Tourism Program.