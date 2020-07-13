Search continues for missing Amish 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos

EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The search continues in Lancaster County for missing 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos.

Police have arrested a man they say kidnapped her, but the Amish woman still hasn’t been found.

State police are being tight-lipped about the search Sunday, involving 400-500 people, but it comes just two days after police arrested 34-year-old Justo Smoker of Paradise, Lancaster County for kidnapping Stoltzfoos.

State police and search and rescue teams have set up mobile command posts at Garden Spot Fire Rescue in East Earl Township, almost 15 miles east of Bird in Hand, where Stoltzfoos was last seen June 21.

Crews started looking Sunday morning around 8 a.m. in at least six different locations.

Teams were seen in and around the Welsh Mountain Nature Preserve and Money Rocks County Park.

Firefighters and community members also provided food and water for those searching.

“We’re praying that she comes home very soon and/or we get some clarity on what’s going on,” said June dinger of Terre Hill.

Investigators have reason to believe Stoltzfoos was harmed.

Police found clothing believed to be Stoltzfoos’s buried in a rural wooded area in Ronks Friday night.

Multiple witnesses in that area reported seeing an Amish woman in the passenger seat of a red/orange car driven by a man.

Witness descriptions are consistent with Smoker and his car, a red Kia Rio.

According to the police affidavit, cell phone records show Smoker’s phone in that area the night of the 21st.

Additionally, police say surveillance video, enhanced by the FBI, shows the abduction on Beechdale Road.

Smoker was arrested Friday at his job and arraigned Saturday morning on charges of felony kidnapping and misdemeanor false imprisonment.

We’re expecting to learn more in the coming days from state police and the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office.

If you saw Smoker or his red Kia Rio near the time of the kidnapping, call police at 717-291-4676.