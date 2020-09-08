Sen. Gillibrand calls for full funding of United States Postal Service

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Labor Day, New York State Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand made a stop in Syracuse to call for full funding of the United States Postal Service.

Gillibrand stood with members of the American Postal Workers Union (APWU) Local 257 and National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) Branch 134 in Syracuse and discussed the operational issues facing the USPS.

In Syracuse, the USPS distribution facility had four of 15 sorting machines removed. That distribution center serves a region stretching from Binghamton to Watertown.

“In the midst of a pandemic and economic crisis, Postmaster General DeJoy has made harmful changes that jeopardize jobs and our ability to vote by mail, and delay critical deliveries for seniors, veterans, and small businesses. These disruptions are unacceptable and must be reversed,” said Gillibrand.

Instead of making unnecessary changes in the face of multiple crises, the government should be working to get the Postal Service the resources it needs to meet unprecedented demand – this includes at least $25 billion for USPS in the next relief package. In the long term, we need legislation, like my Postal Banking Act, to shore up USPS and provide critical revenue. Congress must pass this legislation and deliver desperately needed resources to clean up the mess this administration has made. New York State Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

Nicole Burnett, President, APWU Local 257 said, “The American Postal Workers Union would like to express our appreciation and thank Senator Gillibrand for her support for USPS to continue its essential role in serving our local community. Postal workers can’t do this alone and we are grateful to have Senator Schumer leading the charge in restoring and preserving the excellent service New Yorkers and the American public have come to expect.”