Sheriff’s Deputies seeing increase of large parties in Oneida Co., asking community to be on the lookout

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Sheriff’s Deputies in Oneida County have had an increase of calls because of large gatherings throughout the county.

According to Sheriff Robert Maciol, calls regarding parties with younger people, ranging from 16 to 25 years old, have increased since the end of June. Information about these parties is being shared through the social media app, Snapchat, and are drawing 200 or more people. Individuals attending are both local residents and from neighboring counties.

Parties seem to be occurring in rural, secluded, wooded areas off seasonal or dirt roads, which are on both State and privately-owned properties. Party-goers are leaving a trail of trash in their wake, including empty alcohol containers.

There has also been various alleged crimes occurring as a result of these parties, including larceny, robbery, assault, shots being fired, weapons possession, menacing, and underage drinking. It’s been alleged that some of those individuals have local gang affiliations as well.

Sheriff’s Deputies are asking the public to be aware of and on the lookout for these large parties happening in their communities. If you suspect a large party is occurring, or is going to occur, neighbors are asked to call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 315-736-0141. Tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers. All tips will be kept confidential.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says it is continuing to investigate and take proactive steps to deter these large parties.