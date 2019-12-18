Sheriff’s deputies seek suspect in Penfield bank robbery

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a Penfield bank robbery suspect.

Officials say deputies responded just before 3 p.m. Tuesday to the M&T Bank in Panorama Plaza.

The suspect is described as a 5’8”, 150-pound white man, wearing a dark fur hat, tan winter coat, black gloves, gray sweatpants, black sneakers, a white mask, and possibly a scar on his face.

Officials say the suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

Officials say no injuries were reported and the bank is closed while authorities investigate.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.