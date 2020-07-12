Shots fired incident in Troy, no injuries reported

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department is reporting that on Saturday night around 11:00 p.m. officers heard what sounded like gunfire in the area of 7th Avenue and Swift Street.

Police say officers quickly arrived on scene to find several small caliber casings on the ground. The area was then secured by patrol officers from Swift Street to Park Avenue on 7th Avenue while evidence technicians processed the scene.

Officers reportedly spoke with some neighbors in the area and received some information that they say may be helpful to the investigation. A car was hit as a result of the gunfire but no injuries have been reported.

Police say there are no arrests at this time and no further information to release. If anyone has additional information pertaining to the case or any other case, call Detectives at (518)-270-4426.