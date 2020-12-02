Siena women’s basketball out of quarantine

Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ali Jaques didn’t hide her frustration when her program went on pause two weeks ago. The Siena women’s basketball coach said her team was really starting to put everything together when a positive COVID test stopped everyone in their tracks.

Now—14 days later and out of quarantine—the Saints can resume in-person activities. Jaques said her primary objective is the mental and physical health of her players as they get reacclimated to basketball.

So she plans to ease them back into practice. With just 10 days until their season opener, she can only hope for a smooth process.

“They had a light lift earlier today and they said they felt good and they didn’t think it was that hard, so that’s good,” Jaques said. “We’ll see what running looks like after two weeks of not doing it.

“Today’s going to be a lot of shots, offense, timing, dribbling, passing, you know just more individual skill work than anything else,” Jaques added. “We’re not ready to have contact with each other, and I’m just going to have to feel it out.

“I mean, there’s some science behind it, but ultimately I think as a coach you have to be able to go with your gut and have a tab and a feel on where your team is, and hopefully we can progress and be ready to go against Fairfield.”

Jaques had wanted to schedule a non-conference game before beginning the MAAC slate, but she said the timing won’t work out, so they’ll open on the 11th against Fairfield.