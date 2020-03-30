Live Now
Six Flags Darien Lake delays opening due to pandemic

by: Evan Anstey

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Six Flags Darien Lake will be opening later than normal this year.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the popular theme park will instead open in mid-May, or as soon as possible after that.

So far, no cases of coronavirus have been reported at the park’s properties.

Guests with pre-paid tickets can use them until the end of the 2020 season. Current 2020 season pass holders will have their passes extended for the number of operating days the park is temporarily closed.

Members will receive an additional month for every month that the park is closed, plus a free membership level upgrade for the rest of the 2020 season.

