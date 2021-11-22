Small plane crashes in NJ with student pilot on board: police

(Rob Carsey)

ENGLISHTOWN, NJ — Flames engulfed a small plane in New Jersey on Sunday when the student pilot crashed at Old Bridge Airport, police said.

Emergency responders rushed to the smoking Cessna Skyhawk 2 around 4:45 p.m., officials said. The student pilot, who was the only person on the plane, escaped with minor injuries.

Pilot Robert Carsey Jr., who’d planned to land elsewhere, spotted what happened to the Cessna and landed to help, he told PIX11 News.

“By the time I parked it and got in my car with an extinguisher, it was clear that the airplane was a total loss,” he said.

