Snow turns Hersheypark into a winter wonderland

HERSHEY, Pa. (WETM/ WHTM) – Hersheypark has been transformed from a chocolate paradise to a winter wonderland.

New drone footage shows Hersheypark during their offseason after snow swept over central Pennsylvania.

The video also gives a sneak peek at one of Hershey’s newest rollercoasters.

“Candymonium” will feature a lift height of 210 feet, a maximum speed of 76 mph, and track length of 4,636 feet when it opens next summer, Hersheypark announced Wednesday.

“Candymonium” is the park’s 15th coaster. It will be part of the new Chocolatetown attraction, a $150 million park expansion announced last year.

The hypercoaster will span seven acres at the new entrance of Chocolatetown and offer a two-minute, 26-second ride. It will feature a milk chocolate-colored track and trains representing Hershey’s Kisses, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, and Twizzlers.

In addition to the 210-foot climb, riders will experience seven camelback hills and a 123-degree hammerhead curve. The finishing touch, the amusement park said, is a panoramic banked curve that wraps around the new iconic Kisses Fountain.