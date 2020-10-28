Some Pennsylvanians concerned by Governor’s response to 30 officers’ injuries, Philadelphia’s riots, looting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A second night of unrest in West Philadelphia ended with several box stores being looted.

The Pennsylvania National Guard staffed the area with hundreds of people after Monday night’s riots left more than 30 police officers injured.

The last update issued said one of those injured officers remains in the hospital after being purposely hit by a truck.

Tuesday began with a peaceful protest with hundreds of people before the Port Richmond area was ravaged by looters.

People ran out of stores like Foot Locker, Burlington, Target, and Dollar General with arms full of unpaid items.

This all started after police shot 27-year-old Walter Wallace Monday afternoon.

Officers say he was holding a knife and approaching them, and would not listen to orders to drop the weapon.

The Philadelphia Police Commissioner pointed out the officers at the scene did not have tools like tasers, though the department had asked for funding for them.

Wallace’s family said he was going through a mental health crisis.

Meanwhile, on social media, people are angry by the Governor refusing to acknowledge those 30 officers’ injuries.

Monday, ABC27 asked him for his response to those injuries, and if anything was being done to protect officers, businesses and citizens.

Governor Tom Wolf responded to this question at a press conference on another topic by saying,

“I as everyone is really sad by the death of the victim and I think I share in mourning with the family. Any time that happens is a tragedy for whatever reason, and I think we need to make sure that we follow up, find out what happened. I and my staff have been in constant communication since last night with the folks in Philadelphia and the hope is that doesn’t escalate to anthing more than the peaceful protests than I think this kind of situation brings out.”

The Governor said the hope was that it didn’t escalate into anything more than peaceful protests, though at that point, it did with the injured officers and more than 70 arrests, and then again Tuesday night, with the stolen property.

There are some similarities from this case to the one in Lancaster, where the Lancaster City Bureau of Police and the Lancaster County District Attorney found an officer’s use of force was justified when he shot a man running at him with a knife.

That also led to riots with thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Some Facebook and Twitter users are now questioning the Governor’s support for police, and his ability to keep these kinds of events in control moving forward.

Governor Wolf’s Office did not respond to our request for a full interview.