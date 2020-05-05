Some Pennsylvanians still waiting on unemployment assistance

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) There is still a great deal of frustration surrounding people not receiving unemployment benefits due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state held a virtual conference earlier today to address some of those concerns.

1.7 million—that’s how many Pennsylvanians have filed for unemployment since March 15th. 150 thousand residents filed for financial relief through federal pandemic unemployment assistance.

“If you’re going to say they can’t go back to work, then you’ve got to help them financially. That is not happening in the way that it should be happening,” said State Rep. Jerry Knowles, District 124.

Representative Knowles says his office receives thousands of calls because people still have not received financial support since filing.

Department of labor & industry secretary Jerry Oleksiak wants to remind people, “If you are eligible and approved, you will receive backdated unemployment payments even if you were to return to work in the meantime.”

The Department of Labor and Industry says the state is caught up but people still waiting may have an individual issue.

“It’s something specific to that client. That doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the person’s fault or they have done something wrong. But it’s something that we have to look into because it’s an eligibility issue,” said Susan Dickinson, Unemployment Compensation Benefits Policy Director.

Just a couple weeks ago, the state rolled out a website as a place for people to apply for more financial assistance but the system isn’t in full operation yet. The state expects to have the pandemic unemployment assistance system in full swing by mid-May.