South High raises $801,281.38 in 43rd annual marathon dance

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10/WETM) – It was a long night, then a long day, and another long final few hours.

The 43rd annual South High Marathon Dance wrapped up Saturday night, and a lengthy and often teary closing ceremony ended with the announcement of the school’s fundraising total for the year: $801,281.38.

The total comes from funds raised by individual students and classes; amounts donated by organizations, such as Hannaford, which presented a $6,023.77 check during the dance; and funds from events held during the dance, such as haircuts provided by local hair salons, and raffle and 50/50 ticket sales.

Recipients lined up onstage during closing ceremonies, and each got the chance to thank the school for their help, from mothers battling cancer to the parents of children living with seizures and down syndrome.

This marks the first time in the last several years that a record has not been broken with the amount raised. The last three years saw higher: $837,859.97 in 2019, $831,191.15 in 2018 and $823,614.91 in 2017.

News10.com has a full gallery of photos from throughout the dance. Check back on this article for video from the closing ceremonies.