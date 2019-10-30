Speed cameras coming to Pennsylvania work zones next week

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania is rolling out a pilot program to test speed cameras in highway work zones.

Automated speed enforcement units will be placed next week at a number of active work zones during a pre-enforcement period which will last at least 60 days.

The units use vehicle-mounted electronic speed timing devices to detect and record drivers exceeding work zone speed limits by 11 mph. The systems are only operational in active work zones where workers are present.

No tickets will be issued until enforcement begins early next year.

Once enforcement begins, registered vehicle owners will receive a warning letter for a first offense, a violation notice and $75 fine for a second offense, and a violation notice and $150 fine for third and following offenses. No points will be assessed to driver licenses.

State officials said 1,804 work zone crashes in Pennsylvania last year resulted in 23 fatalities.