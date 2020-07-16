Sports betting reopens July 22 at Oneida Indian Nation properties

FILE – In this Jan. 14, 2015, file photo, odds are displayed on a screen at a sports book owned and operated by CG Technology in Las Vegas. New Jersey has challenged the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, the 1992 law forbidding all but Nevada and three other states from authorizing gambling on college and professional sports. Only Nevada offers betting on single games. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — On July 22, sports betting will be allowed once again at Oneida Indian Nation properties. That includes The Lounge with Caesars Sports at Turning Stone, Point Place Casino, and Yellow Brick Road Casino and Sports Book.

Sports bettors will be able to place wagers on events like MLB and NBA games.

All Oneida Indian Nation properties follow the Safer Together protocols, which include operating at 50% occupancy and limiting guests to those from approved states only.

Health and safety protocols at Oneida Nation Enterprises include: