St. James Hospital allowing visitors soon

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – UR Medicine and St. James Hospital will soon allow patients to have visitors while in the hospital.

Plans are underway to restore limited visitation, with stringent safety precautions to keep the risk of infections low as more people enter the hospital.

The hospital has received official guidance from the Department of Health and will soon implement and communicate expanded visitation options.

They appreciate the understanding of families for supporting patients and keeping loved ones in touch while in-person visitation remains limited.