St. John Fisher hosts drop-off event to curb tobacco use

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Students at St. John Fisher College turned in their vaping products on campus Tuesday.

This event was part of a national campaign called the ‘Great American Smoke Out’, a push to discourage people from using tobacco products. As vaping related illness becomes more common, the drop off includes e-cigarettes as well.

Some students cited health concerns as a major reason why they don’t vape.

“For general information that has come up about it I don’t think it does good to my health in any way and I’m personally not into the culture of vaping,” said Andrew Appiagyei, a student at St. John Fisher.

The ‘Turn it In’ event is sponsored by the college’s Smoke Free Task Force.