Star of “The Office” expected in The Electric City

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Fans of “The Office” have an opportunity to see one of the main characters on the show Thursday in the Electric City.

Brian Baumgartner, who plays Kevin Malone on the hit TV show, will be in Scranton Thursday night. He posted on Instagram about his return.

So fun running into @johnkrasinski today. Here’s an old picture of him and I and msjennafischer at @BackyardAleHous back during The Office Wrap Party in Scranton. Such fond memories. I’m doing it I’ve decided I am… https://t.co/YjhVw38QHm — Brian Baumgartner (@BBBaumgartner) January 22, 2020

In the post, he featured a picture of him with Pam and Jim (Jenna Fischer and John Krasinski) at Backyard Ale House.

According to reports, he plans to stop at Cooper’s and Backyard Ale House.

Cooper’s Seafood House has an sign welcoming the actor to our area.