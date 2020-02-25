State Fair halves at-gate admission price, offers lowest price since 1980

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The New York State Fair is halving the price of general admission tickets in 2020 from $10, to $5 at the gate. Tickets purchased online will cost $3.

Since 2005 general admission has cost $6 before the fair and $10 during.

The fair is also ending its retail sales program, where people could buy tickets at various locations like Tops and Wegmans.

“We believe all New Yorkers should be able to come to their state’s fair to enjoy the many free and low-cost activities we provide while spending the money they do have to make the most of their day,” said Troy Waffner, Fair Director.

The online price of $3 will be the cheapest ticket available since 1980, according to the fair.

To celebrate the price change, the fair will be holding a one-day online-only flash sale Thursday, February 27, during which tickets will cost $2 plus a $0.16 processing fee. Tickets will be available for purchase on Etix.com.

People can buy up to 8 tickets per person. The sale will end at 11:59 p.m. or when all 10,000 tickets are sold.

In a statement, the fair credits expanded marketing, more affordable options and Governor Cuomo’s investment of more than $120 million for the fair’s more than 46% growth in four years.

Regular sales of $3 admission tickets will begin April 1. Tickets ordered by phone incur a $4.25 delivery charge.

Only those buying tickets from a ticket sales booth at an entrance gate will pay $5. Online buyers may show either printed-at-home tickets or show the tickets on their phones at Fair entrance gates.

Advance sale (non-promotional) tickets for the 2020 Fair will be honored.

Special and Promotional Days

The state fair’s variety of free and low-cost admission days for certain groups and kids 12 and under will not be changing. They include:

Biker Appreciation Day: Anyone arriving at the Fair on a motorcycle may park for free in any Fair lot and be admitted for $1 when showing a valid New York State motorcycle license on Saturday, August 29;

Senior Days: Adults age 60 and over are admitted free on consecutive Mondays and Tuesdays on August 24-25 and August 31-September 1;

Fire and Rescue Day: Members of fire departments and emergency services organizations with a valid current ID are admitted free of charge on Monday, August 24;

Women’s Day: All women are admitted for $1 on Wednesday, August 26;

Law Enforcement Day: All members of police agencies with valid current ID are admitted free of charge on Monday, August 31;

Native American Day: Members of all Indian tribes are admitted free of charge on Friday, September 4, with admission taking place at Gate 5;

Student Day: People age 18 and under are admitted free of charge on Friday, September 4;

Dollar Day on Labor Day: Admission for all is $1 on the Fair’s final day, Monday, September 7.

Any ticket to a 2020 concert at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview may also be shown at the gate for one free admission.