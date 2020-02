Karina Dominguez, 24, Pleasantville holds a #DriversLicensesNow sign during the rally. Immigrant activists were rallying Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Northfield, N.J., in front of the offices of Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo and Assemblyman John Armato about Drivers Licenses For Immigrants. (Craig Matthews/The Press of Atlantic City via AP)

NEW YORK (WIVB)–New York State is giving out a lot more drivers licenses.

The state gave out almost 65,000 licenses last month, the first full month under the Green Light Law.

That’s more than double the amount issued in January of 2019.

The state DMV did not say how many of these new licenses were given to illegal immigrants because they’re not allowed to ask people about their citizenship status.