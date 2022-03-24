ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10)–State lawmakers are speaking out about changes proposed to New York State’s controversial bail reform law.

Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins is skeptical about about the Governor’s 10 point

public safety plan which includes changes to bail reform.

https://www.news10.com/news/hochul-to-propose-bail-reform-changes-reports/

I think the general sense is that nobody in our conference is wanting to go backwards,” explained Stewart-Cousins. “Absolutely not.”

However, she says her conference is open to listening to new ideas as budget negotiations are underway.

The Governor’s 10 point plan includes giving more discretion to judges to detain criminals for more crimes including repeat offenders, and making changes to the raise the age law.

Assemblywoman Latrice Walker said bail reform is a successful program and is against any rollbacks. She feels so strongly about this, that she has pledged a hunger strike.

“To say that someone should be held in jail pretrial on a matter that will likely not end in jail time, is an injustice. I’m all about fairness, justice, and equity,” said Walker.

The Assembly Minority Leader feels very differently.

“We’d like to see it amended, but it needs to be repealed,” said Will Barclay. “We are seeing huge spikes in Crime, not only in NYC, but thought out the state— albeit, it’s not all a direct result of bail reform or cashless bail, but that certainly plays a role.”

The Governor would like to see changes made to bail reform included in the New York State budget which is due next week.