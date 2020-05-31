State of Emergency issued for all of Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) A curfew is now in effect for all of Onondaga County starting Sunday. The curfew will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. This curfew prohibits people from being in any public place during those times.

The curfew does not apply to anyone in an essential service including essential emergency services such as fire, police, law enforcement, ambulance, and/or hospital services. This curfew also does not apply to those traveling to and from places of employment.

This follows protest taking place in Syracuse on Saturday in response to the death of George Floyd.

The county wide curfew will remain in effect through June 5, 2020.