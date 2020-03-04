Breaking News
State Police asking public to be on the lookout for missing vulnerable adult

Regional
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police out of Fulton are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing vulnerable adult.

Robert Shield, 77, has Alzheimer’s disease and he may be in need of medical attention. Shield was last seen on Tuesday around 4 p.m. on Oneida River Road in Pennellville.

Shield is driving a 2019 gray Nissan Rogue with license plate JEM 1426. He may be in the Binghamton area and heading towards Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

If you have information, call New York State Police in Fulton at (315) 366-6000 or 911.

