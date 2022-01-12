State police clarify pistol permit recertification dates

A customer shops for a pistol at Freddie Bear Sports sporting goods store on December 17, 2012 in Tinley Park, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, (WETM) — Clarifications regarding pistol permits in New York State have been made by state police.

Incorrect information was being reported regarding permit recertification. The information was saying that all pistol permit recertification in the state would be due by January 15, 2022.

State police want to clarify that an individual’s recertification due date is dependent on their initial recertification date, and must recertify every five years.

An example of this would be if a pistol permit holder who recertified on January 15, 2017, would be due to recertify by January 15, 2022.

A pistol permit holder who recertified on March 8, 2017, would be due to recertify by March 8, 2022.

New York State pistol permits issued prior to January 31, 2013, were first due to be recertified with the New York State Police by January 31, 2018.

The pistol permit recertification website was first opened to allow recertification on January 1, 2017. This date range created a 13-month window to allow New York pistol permit holders enough time to submit their first recertification.

The due dates for the second round of pre-2013 issued pistol permits will range between January 1, 2022, to January 31, 2023.

Permits issued after January 31, 2013, were due to recertify five years after the permit issue date, and every five years thereafter.

To see when your current recertification expires, visit the New York State Police website by clicking here.