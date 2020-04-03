State police issue first stay at home order citation to York woman ‘just going for a drive’

YORK, Pa, (WHTM) –A York County woman was cited and fined by state police for “going on a drive” during the Governor’s stay-at-home order. This is the first citation that state police have issued to someone failing to abide by the stay at home order.

The citation was given to a 19-year-old York County woman driving in Red Lion Borough.

According to the citation – the woman was pulled over – and later told troopers she was out “just going for a drive.”

State police told ABC27 the woman was originally stopped for a vehicle code violation.

They want to make it clear they are not conducting traffic stops to enforce the stay at home order.

State police also said that while COVID-19 is a public health emergency, they cannot enforce their way out of it.

According to the citation, the woman is facing a fine of over 200 dollars.