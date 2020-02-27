State Police rescue dog stranded on I-81 in Oswego County

1  of  2
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — They’re historically known for rescuing lost travelers during snowstorms in the Swiss Alps, but on Wednesday, it was a Saint Bernard that was in need of rescue.  

A Beethoven look-a-like was stranded on Interstate 81 in Oswego County, but along came State Trooper Caleb Longley, who teamed up with the Town of Richland dog control officer. 

We’re happy to report, the big fella is now back home.

