State Police searching for missing autistic man in Endwell area

ENDWELL, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police in Binghamton are searching for 44-year-old Gregory Gale after he did not return home from a walk on Sunday.

According to State Police, Gale left his home at 10:45 a.m. and went to the Speedway on East Main for coffee, but he has not been seen since then.

State Police say that Gale has the “mental development of a 5-year-old,” is new to the area, and does not carry a cellphone.

Gale is 6 ft tall, 260 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact State Police at 607-754-2701 or 607-775-1241.