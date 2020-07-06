State police vehicle struck on I-86

ALMOND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A New York State Trooper’s vehicle was struck by the trailer of a semi-truck on I-86 eastbound in Allegany County.

Before the collision, the Trooper had stopped to assist with a disabled camper on the shoulder of the road in the Town of Almond.

While providing traffic control, the Trooper’s vehicle was struck on the rear side by the rear passenger side of the trailer.

The tractor-trailer then came to a rest in the median of I-86.

The vehicle’s emergency lights were on, and the Trooper was inside the vehicle at the time. The officer was taken to Jones Memorial Hospital after suffering non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was given multiple tickets and the tractor trailer was put out of service.