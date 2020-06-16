State representatives pushing for governor to reopen malls

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –So often, New York Democrats in New York State follow the lead of Governor Andrew Cuomo, and while assemblymembers basically approve of his performance during coronavirus, this is where they’re breaking away from him. This is where they’re calling on him and the state to allow Destiny USA to reopen.

Not only is the mall not open yet, while restaurants and restaurants are open in other places, but the mall is also left off all the phases entirely. There is no word on when they’re allowed to welcome customers inside again.

NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan asked the assemblymembers how they can have an influence on a governor who’s handled the pandemic entirely through executive orders.

Assemblywoman Pam Hunter said, “We need clarity and guidelines. We need the state governor to come forward and say this is what it’s going to look like in order to open Destiny. This is what the steps need to be. This is the timeline it needs to take. As Magarelli said, there are plans in place. It is time to peel back, sometimes shrouded in secrecy. We need to know how this is going to move forward.”

The assemblymembers say they’re on the phone with the governor’s office every single day and bring this up every single time, but those people they speak with don’t have answers either.