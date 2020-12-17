State Trooper rescues man after plow buries car in 4 ft of snow

OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – A man who was stranded in his car under four feet of snow for more than 10 hours was rescued by a New York State Trooper on Thursday morning as snow blanketed the Southern Tier.

Sg.t Cawley learned that Tioga County received several 911 calls for a driver who ran off the road and needed assistance. Sgt. Cawley drove to the section of State Route 17C in the town of Owego, but also did not find the driver. While patrolling, Z/Sgt Cawley saw what appeared to be a row of mailboxes and waded through the snow to check the addresses.

While digging, he hit the windshield of a car and inside was the man who had been making 911 calls with no heat in his car due to a broken serpentine belt.

The man inside the car was taken to Lourdes Hospital for hypothermia and frostbite.