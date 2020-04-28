State troopers report finding loaded, stolen handgun during traffic stop

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police out of Princetown arrested Yhan Diaz Cortez, 19, of Albany after they say they found drugs and an illegal weapon in his car.

Diaz Cortes passed a trooper at high speed before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, nearly striking a patrol unit pulled over for a traffic stop on Interstate 890, police say. The trooper caught up with Diaz Cortes, initiating a traffic stop for failure to move out of the right lane.

During the stop, the trooper said he smelled marijuana coming from Diaz Cortes’s vehicle. The search that followed reportedly revealed a small amount of marijuana and a loaded 9-mm handgun. Police say they were able to determine that the gun was stolen.

Charges against Diaz Cortes include second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. If convicted, these charges could net him 19 years in prison.