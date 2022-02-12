Statewide positivity rate at 2.5% in February 12 update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The statewide positivity rate for COVID-19 stands at just 2.5% as of Saturday’s update, according to public health officials. Hospitalizations are below 4,000 as well, the lowest since December 19.

Since the January 11 omicron peak, hospitalizations have dropped 69%, standing at 3,883 patients compared to 12,671. Hospitalizations continue to decrease across all regions, declining nearly 30% in the past week.

“New Yorkers should be proud of our continued progress in bringing down the numbers since the Omicron peak in January, but this is no time to let up,” Governor Hochul said. “The vaccine is our best defense, and it’s safe, effective and doctor-recommended for all New Yorkers ages five and up. Parents and guardians, please talk to your child’s pediatrician or health care provider about getting your child vaccinated if you haven’t already.”

Statewide, there have been 60 COVID-19 deaths reported since Friday. This brings the total amount of deaths reported through the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) since the onset of the pandemic to 54,073. HERDS only collects data from hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only- the total deaths reported to the CDC to date stands at 67,779.

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGIONWednesday, February 9, 2022Thursday, February 10, 2022Friday, February 11, 2022
Capital Region43.4039.6937.43
Central New York51.8048.3644.64
Finger Lakes31.5128.2226.54
Long Island25.3623.9821.75
Mid-Hudson27.1025.2722.70
Mohawk Valley46.1644.0141.62
New York City26.6924.7822.73
North Country58.4154.5953.74
Southern Tier45.6342.1840.39
Western New York31.4829.1226.52
Statewide30.8828.6826.48

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONWednesday, February 9, 2022Thursday, February 10, 2022Friday, February 11, 2022
Capital Region7.64%6.93%6.64%
Central New York8.73%7.83%7.76%
Finger Lakes6.69%6.15%5.75%
Long Island4.25%4.09%3.79%
Mid-Hudson3.52%3.26%3.01%
Mohawk Valley7.19%6.56%6.32%
New York City2.57%2.35%2.21%
North Country9.18%8.58%8.35%
Southern Tier5.35%5.13%4.80%
Western New York7.18%6.79%6.30%
Statewide3.88%3.57%3.37%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHWednesday, February 9, 2022Thursday, February 10, 2022Friday, February 11, 2022
Bronx2.28%2.12%1.91%
Kings2.27%2.03%1.90%
New York2.22%1.98%1.89%
Queens3.56%3.32%3.15%
Richmond2.82%2.61%2.48%

Yesterday, 4,232 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,861,055. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany57,23670
Allegany8,61118
Broome43,51472
Cattaraugus14,91429
Cayuga15,36823
Chautauqua23,00519
Chemung20,65837
Chenango8,94928
Clinton15,75881
Columbia9,70015
Cortland10,11829
Delaware7,43913
Dutchess62,65945
Erie203,777217
Essex5,31222
Franklin8,78024
Fulton12,06626
Genesee13,41017
Greene8,3238
Hamilton8186
Herkimer13,33211
Jefferson19,23142
Lewis6,0198
Livingston11,30812
Madison12,48537
Monroe147,942149
Montgomery11,48626
Nassau395,873250
Niagara46,74048
NYC2,257,1161,374
Oneida51,38788
Onondaga105,247199
Ontario19,12940
Orange104,60077
Orleans8,4636
Oswego24,33277
Otsego9,43419
Putnam23,11417
Rensselaer30,27525
Rockland90,67446
Saratoga44,39671
Schenectady31,88245
Schoharie4,8254
Schuyler3,3114
Seneca5,64116
St. Lawrence19,91264
Steuben19,12527
Suffolk420,205251
Sullivan17,97516
Tioga10,32312
Tompkins16,95848
Ulster30,36644
Warren13,01025
Washington11,63822
Wayne16,64636
Westchester244,862185
Wyoming8,1459
Yates3,2333

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region21214267.0%7033.0%
Central New York1198571.4%3428.6%
Finger Lakes41419847.8%21652.2%
Long Island59830050.2%29849.8%
Mid-Hudson36616444.8%20255.2%
Mohawk Valley1046966.3%3533.7%
New York City1,50568045.2%82554.8%
North Country944648.9%4851.1%
Southern Tier1226351.6%5948.4%
Western New York34918452.7%16547.3%
Statewide3,8831,93149.7%1,95250.3%

The omicron variant represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, visit the Department of Health’s website.

The COVID-19 VaccineTracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences.

