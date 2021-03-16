Stewart’s Shops donates over $1.8 million to nonprofits through its Holiday Match program

(WSYR-TV) — After a tough year for many, Stewart’s Shops is delivering some good news to nonprofits in need. The company’s Holiday Match program raised over $1.88 million for local children’s charities.

From Thanksgiving through Christmas Day, customers donated over $940,000 to the program. Stewart’s Shops matched those donations and is donating to 1,715 organizations across the communities where Stewart’s Shops are located.

“With Covid, nonprofits are hurting now more than ever and the fact that we were able to raise over $1.88 million together with Stewart’s customers during a pandemic, is a true testament to the integrity of the Holiday Match Program and our generous customers ”, says Stewart’s Shops Director of Contributions, Amy Potter.

Since the program’s start in 1986, the Holiday Match program has given more than $32 million.

A listing of the charities which received the Holiday Match grants is available here.