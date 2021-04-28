2 dead after Watertown shooting, police search for suspect considered armed and dangerous

(UPDATE) – Police are still searching for the suspect, Barry Stewart, who is considered armed and dangerous.

NewsChannel 9 researched discovered that Stewart was previously employed as an associate broker at Bridgeview Real Estate.

(UPDATE) — The shooting on Clinton Street in the City of Watertown has left two individuals dead. The shooting occurred at Bridgeview Real Estate at 145 Clinton Street. Police are still looking for the suspect, Barry Stewart. The suspect was last known to be driving a grey Ford F-150. Anyone who sees the vehicle or suspect should call 911 immediately.

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Clinton Street in the City of Watertown is closed after reports of a shooter in the area.

New York State Police have identified the shooting suspect as Barry Stewart. A photo of Stewart is picture above. Stewart has yet to be located.

Additionally, State Police have released a photo of the vehicle Stewart is believed to be driving. A photo is included below:





Several buildings in the Watertown City School District have been put in lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

