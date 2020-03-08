Study abroad students return from Italy to be quarantined at SUNY Brockport

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC/WETM) – Just over a dozen SUNY students, who were studying abroad this semester are back in New York and are being housed at SUNY Brockport.

After traveling through JFK International Airport Saturday along with 55 other students according to Governor Andrew Cuomo, 18 of those students were driven to Brockport’s campus Sunday morning.

Not all students being quarantined at SUNY Brockport attend the school and may attend a different SUNY school.

The 55 other students are being housed at other SUNY campuses.

Students were given the option of spending the CDC’s precautionary 14-day quarantine at home or in a SUNY dormitory.

The President of SUNY Brockport issued the following statement:

Dear Brockport Community: I am writing to confirm that SUNY Brockport will host several study abroad students returning back from Italy who left the country due to the spread of the Novel Coronavirus. They are due to arrive on campus later tonight and will be housed at Gordon Hall. These students have been screened and show zero symptoms of the Coronavirus and are undergoing this precautionary quarantine period, as would any traveler returning from Italy, as a preventative measure for a period of 14-days. While here, SUNY will spare no expense to make sure these students are provided with every resource needed to make their precautionary quarantine period as comfortable as possible. We are working very closely with local and state health departments to ensure these students are frequently monitored and screened. Our first priority is the safety, health, and welfare of all students, faculty, staff, and local residents. Gordon Hall is currently unoccupied, meaning these students undergoing precautionary quarantine will not come into contact with any Brockport students during their stay. Please be assured that we will continue to provide you with information as frequently as possible. Many thanks for your understanding, patience, and cooperation as we work to support all SUNY students impacted by travel restrictions. Sincerely, President Macpherson

