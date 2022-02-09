Study finds marriage rates in New York are down 51 percent since 2009

(WIVB) – With Feb. 14 right around the corner, love may be in the air, but according to a new study by QuoteWizard.com, marriage might not be, at least in New York State.

The website published a study on Monday looking at states where marriage and divorce are declining.

According to the study, marriage rates in New York are down 51 percent since 2009. Comparatively, the overall marriage rate for the U.S. has dropped 45 percent since 2009 and the divorce rate has dropped 21 percent.

“Marriage and divorce rates are declining nationwide, indicating that while fewer people are getting married, those who do are staying together,” the study concludes. QuoteWizard used U.S. Census data on marriage and divorce in the U.S., and compared marriage rates from 2009 to 2019.

Marriage rate is calculated by the annual number of marriages per 1,000 inhabitants. The study found that New York’s marriage rate is 14, while its divorce rate is 7.

The divorce rate is down 16 percent from 2009.

The study also found that New York, California and Massachusetts have the highest percentages of people who have never been married, using 2020 U.S. Census data.

Idaho, Utah and Wyoming have the highest percentages of people who are married, and West Virginia, Maine and Nevada have the highest percentages of people who are divorced.

The study finds that in New York, 45 percent of people are married, 9 percent are divorced, and 38 percent have never been married.

Income can have a big impact on marriage, the study says.

“We found that the more money someone makes, the more likely they are to be married,” it reads. “However, our analysts also found that while women are more likely to be married than men at lower income levels, men are more likely than women to be married at higher income levels.”

You can find the full study here.