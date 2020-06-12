SU Athletics Director: Carrier Dome project ‘right on course’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The construction on the Carrier Dome is “right on course,” according to the Athletics Director at Syracuse University.

Athletics Director John Wildhack said there’s a lot of work going on internally in the building, preparing for later this summer when the new roof is installed.

“Once that’s up, it’s the center-hung scoreboard, new lighting, new sound, etc., that type of thing,” said Wildhack. “I think the key headline to take away is we’re right on course right now.”

The project was deemed essential and continued throughout pandemic shut down orders. The goal from the beginning has always been to have the Dome ready for the Orange football game with Colgate on September 19.