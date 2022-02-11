Success trial-run of FirstNet’s public safety network

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – The New York Power Authority (NYPA) has collaborated with AT&T to build and pilot FirstNet, the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to America’s first responders and the extended public safety community. NYPA’s private wireless technology pilot project aims to build a secure, robust, and reliable network to enhance the statewide utility’s readiness and operational capabilities.

NYPA will evaluate FirstNet’s ability to equip its employees with reliable access to critical information while in the field with new capabilities, to better serve New York State and advance New York’s energy system resiliency goals. NYPA could be called upon to help provide support to New York’s public safety in day-to-day operations and during emergency responses.

Officials say FirstNet challenges are designed to solve long-standing communications faced by the public safety community. It would allow first responders to communicate effectively with one another during everyday situations, big events, or emergencies.

In addition to testing communications on the FirstNet network, NYPA said it has previously tested the applications using sub-gig spectrums Band 8 (Anterix) and Band 71 (Omega Wireless) with Nokia. NYPA will also be testing additional spectrums Band 8, Band 48 (CBRS), and Band 53 (GlobalStar) at its LTE lab in White Plains.

NYPA’s pilot project took place at Blenheim-Gilboa’s pumped storage power project. NYPA says it has built on its previous success to pilot private LTE wireless network capabilities announced last year. The $153 million communication program aims to replace NYPA’s existing point-to-point circuits they say to increased data flow through the deployment of intelligent sensors.