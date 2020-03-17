1  of  2
Suitcase meth lab found in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ithaca Police discovered an active one-pot style meth lab inside of a suitcase abandoned during a theft inside a Walmart.

On March 17 at about 11:30 a.m., Ithaca Police Officers responded to a larceny in progress at the Fairgrounds Memorial Parkway Walmart. Police say the suspect ran into another store, changed his clothes, and ran out, leaving the suitcase.

The New York State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team responded and the situation is expected to remain active until around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the investigation is on-going.

