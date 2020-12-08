SUNY Empire State College, United Way to collect toys for children

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – SUNY Empire State College and the United Way are partnering to host four concurrent community toy drives in Albany, Rochester, Saratoga Springs, and Selden, to bring holiday cheer to children and their families.

Toys collected in the Capital Region will be gifted to the Franklin Community Center, while donations in Rochester will be distributed to the Rochester Childfirst Network, and in Selden, to the Hispanic Brotherhood. A complete list of suggested gifts is available here.

On December 9, between 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., volunteers at all four drop-off sites will accept new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages. Donors are asked to simply drive up, and a volunteer – masked and adhering to social distancing guidelines – will collect gifts at the following locations:

1 United Way, Albany

111-113 West Ave., Saratoga Springs

680 Westfall Road, Rochester

407 College Road, Selden

“SUNY Empire State College is grateful for the good work United Way does throughout the year, and our shared hope is to bring a little bit of joy to as many deserving children as we can,” said SUNY Empire State College Officer in Charge Nathan Gonyea. “This has been a difficult year, and many of our neighbors are struggling. The need is greater than ever this holiday season, and I know we can count on our community to come together.”

“Every child deserves to enjoy the holiday season and thanks to this partnership with SUNY Empire, Capital Region families and families across the state will have it a little easier as we continue to navigate the fallout from COVID-19,” said Peter Gannon, president and CEO of United Way of the Greater Capital Region. “Together we can make the holidays brighter for our neighbors in need this year.”

SUNY Empire and United Way are collecting gifts for children of all ages. Due to COVID-19-related restrictions, volunteers will be unable to accept gently used or plush toys.