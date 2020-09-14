SUNY launches ‘Mask Up or Pack Up’ compliance campaign

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras announced the launch of “Mask Up or Pack Up,” a campaign promoting compliance with pandemic safety protocols.

“‘Mask Up or Pack Up’ gives our students a platform to send powerful, persuasive messages to their classmates that encourage them to rise to the challenge and comply with proven COVID-19 safety measures,” Malatras said. “I’ve met with hundreds of students across more than a dozen campuses, all of whom are acting responsibly so they can stay on campus and learn. This campaign will harness their talent, creativity, and frustration with the small fraction of students who jeopardize entire college communities. We need universal compliance and uncompromising vigilance from everyone to keep campuses open.”

Malatras called for SUNY students to submit creative videos urging their classmates to follow directions and act responsibly so campuses can stay open. He also unveiled #MaskUpSUNY for use on social media.

If submitting your own video, be sure to keep it shorter than one minute and focus on the importance of following state and local health and safety guidelines.