SUNY launches ‘Mask Up or Pack Up’ compliance campaign

Regional

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras announced the launch of “Mask Up or Pack Up,” a campaign promoting compliance with pandemic safety protocols.

“‘Mask Up or Pack Up’ gives our students a platform to send powerful, persuasive messages to their classmates that encourage them to rise to the challenge and comply with proven COVID-19 safety measures,” Malatras said. “I’ve met with hundreds of students across more than a dozen campuses, all of whom are acting responsibly so they can stay on campus and learn. This campaign will harness their talent, creativity, and frustration with the small fraction of students who jeopardize entire college communities. We need universal compliance and uncompromising vigilance from everyone to keep campuses open.”

Malatras called for SUNY students to submit creative videos urging their classmates to follow directions and act responsibly so campuses can stay open. He also unveiled #MaskUpSUNY for use on social media.

If submitting your own video, be sure to keep it shorter than one minute and focus on the importance of following state and local health and safety guidelines.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now