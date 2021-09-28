Superintendent of Geneva schools on leave after personnel management complaint

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — Patricia Garcia, the superintendent of the Geneva Central School District, will be on temporary leave following a complaint to the Board of Education which contained allegations of Garcia’s “management of personnel.”

According to district officials, the board has appointed an acting superintendent, Kathleen Davis, to lead the school district until the investigation is concluded.

Officials say an outside investigator has been appointed by the Board to investigate the complaint. Garcia has agreed to the need for her to be on temporary leave in order to protect the integrity of the investigation.

“We are confident that engaging an outside investigator is the best course of action to respect and protect the rights of all involved,” said Board of Education President Stephanie Annear. “Dr. Davis comes to us highly recommended, with experience as a superintendent and interim superintendent — we believe the district will be in good hands under her guidance.”

Davis will join the district Wednesday, district officials said Tuesday.

