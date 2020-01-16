Susan B. Anthony’s 200th birthday celebration

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — City of Rochester officials and the Susan B. Anthony House will announce its 200th birthday celebration plans Thursday.

The National Susan B. Anthony Museum and House will announce its yearlong celebration to honor 200 years of Susan B. Anthony.

The celebration will coincide with the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment — which gave woman the right to vote.

At the event, the city will announce a number of events that will take place throughout the Rochester Community over the next year.