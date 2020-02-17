Swiftwater Brewing on Mt. Hope makes ‘Governor’s IPA’ in honor of state’s craft beer growth

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Swiftwater Brewing Company, a brewery on Mount Hope Avenue, has created a new beer called “The Governor’s IPA.”

According to a spokesman for the governor, the Rochester-made beer is the product of 100% New York ingredients, “as envisioned under Gov. Cuomo’s farm brewery bill passed in 2012.”

There’s normal good days, and then there is finding-out-someone-named-a-beer-after-you good days! This is ‘The Governor’s IPA’ from @Swiftwaterbeer in Rochester, a beer made from 100% NY ingredients as envisioned under @NYGovCuomo’s farm brewery bill passed in 2012. #TasteNY. pic.twitter.com/FWXKr5C1W7 — Rich Azzopardi (@RichAzzopardi) February 16, 2020

Swiftwater is a farm brewery/brewpub in Rochester’s South Wedge neighborhood that opened in January 2015.

Swiftwater owner Andrew Cook says the brewery made the Governor’s IPA to celebrate the growth of the state’s craft beverage industry over the last decade.

“The state government has worked to modernize some archaic laws and regulations, which has made it a bit easier to open a business in our industry,” Cook said. “We wanted to give a shout out to some of our local suppliers of hops and malted grain through the can art.”

Cuomo is a polarizing political figure in New York state, but Cook hopes that people can appreciate the beer for what it is, and leave the partisan divide behind.

“I hope that all sides of the political spectrum can support the growth of our industry and the jobs we support in our local breweries, taprooms, malt houses and local farms,” Cook said.