Syracuse Airport parking is currently unavailable

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Airport announced that all parking is full due to an increased amount of winter break travelers in a tweet Sunday.

According to Syracuse Hancock International Airport, the parking garage, open lots, and overflow lot are full.

The airport is strongly suggesting anyone who hasn’t already pre-booked parking to consider an alternative means of transportation to the airport.

The airport has been preparing weeks in advance for an increase in winter break travelers, originally announcing that they were expecting over 27,000 passengers to board flights at SYR from February 18 through February 23.

TSA officials recommend arriving at SYR two hours before a traveler’s scheduled departure, especially during peak hours. Peak TSA checkpoint traffic at SYR generally occurs between 4:30 am – 6:00 am, 10:00 am –12:00 pm, and 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm.