Syracuse heroes honored by St. Joseph’s Health

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV/WETM) — On Thursday, St. Joseph’s Health recognized some of the heroes who made efforts to save lives and advocate for heart health in our community.

Among those recognized was Dr. Michael Fischi. The cardiologist helped to save David Van Deusen’s life, who was in need of a life saving operation.

The doctor said he is proud to be able to see David live a happy and healthy life.

“It’s really great to see him have a terrific quality of life and be able to do the things that he enjoys,” said Fischi. “Play with his grandkids, go skiing, play guitar, all of that stuff. That’s the fruits of our labor is to see people that you are taking care of go on to live happy and productive lives.”

David’s wife Faye was also honored at Thursday’s event for her support of her husband and her competence and willingness to provide care for him.